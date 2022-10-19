Gov participates in ‘Sneh Milan’ event

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Oct: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the ‘Sneh Milan’ programme of ‘Hamara Parivar Sanstha’ at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium, here, as the Chief Guest.

In his address, he said that family is the root of ancient civilisation of the country. It is said in the scriptures that “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” means the whole earth is one family. “We were slaves for centuries due to foreign powers but we did not abandon our thoughts, our culture and our civilisation, due to which family as an institution is still alive today,” he declared.

Governor Singh said that he considered himself fortunate to be a member of the Hamara Parivar Sanstha. The organisation is making important contribution to social work including nature conservation, religious and cultural tours, pilgrimage to various places in the country, etc. The organisation has displayed the spirit of unity in diversity.

Present on the occasion were First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, National Organiser of the institution, Dr Surendra Kumar, Uttarakhand province coordinator Ajit Singh, co-head Professor Praveen Kumar, unit coordinator Jyoti Yadav, national cell coordinator Pankaj Hans, Mahendra Panwar and many others associated with the institution.

During the programme, Nav Jyoti Sanstha organised a cultural programme and students of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya performed yogic feats.