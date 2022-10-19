300 teachers to be trained in identifying children with learning disabilities

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Oct: To help Uttarakhand parents having children with Dyslexia and learning disabilities, Tarun Vijay, former MP and President, Dyslexia Society of Uttarakhand, is organising a two-day workshop for teachers to identify and understand Dyslexia and Learning Disabilities in class rooms.

About three hundred teachers belonging to 65 schools have been registered. CEO of Raphael, Priyo Lall, Chairman, Lt Gen Nanavati (Retd), Legal rights expert Rizwan Ali, psychiatrist Dr Vinay Sharma, Jr Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalay, Meenakshi Jain, Jt Secretary, CBSE, Uttarakhand, JP Chaturvedi are some educationists and luminary experts who will train the teachers.

The workshop will be held at Doon Sanskriti School, ITITI, Jhajhra, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 17-18 October.

Director General, Education, Banshidhar Tiwari shall inaugurate the workshop on 17 October morning.