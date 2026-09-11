Purushottam briefs political parties regarding progress on SIR

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam today held a meeting with the representatives of the recognised political parties to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in progress and obtain their suggestions. He informed that the Election Commission of India has extended the date for final publication of the electoral roll in Uttarakhand to 3 October 2026. He further stated that hearings have been completed on more than 24.29 lakh notices issued to voters out of a total of 24.30 lakh notices served for discrepancies and un‑mapped entries.

Political parties were apprised that hearings on over 40 per cent of the claims and the objections filed under Forms 6, 7 and 8 have also been completed. It was announced that the Demographic Similar Entry and Photo Similar Entry (DSE/PSE) module will be implemented in the state. Under this module, voters whose names are found to be similar will be issued notices and given 15 days to respond.

Among those present at the meeting were Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das, along with representatives of political parties including Rajkumar Purohit and Advocate Satendra Jain from BJP, Manoj Rawat from Congress, Satendra Chopra and Bhimrao from Bahujan Samaj Party, Shyam Babu Pandey from Aam Aadmi Party and Anant Akash from CPI (M).