First FIR registered in Haldwani Purification case, Police begin probe

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Haldwani, 8 Sep: The controversy over the alleged purification at Ramleela Ground following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally has now finally entered the legal stage with the registration of the first FIR. Acting on a complaint filed by advocate Anju, Haldwani Kotwali police have lodged a case against unidentified persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act. The investigation has been handed over to SP Crime Dr Jagdish Chandra.

The complaint alleged that after Kharge’s rally, ‘purification’ was carried out at the venue, amounting to caste‑based discrimination, social insult and acts of hatred and inferiority against a Scheduled Caste individual. Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the matter, police today registered the case under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with section 3(1)(R) of the SC/ST Act. It was shared with the media that the investigating officer will examine the allegations, videos, social media posts and other available evidence to identify those involved and determine their role in the incident.

Congress had long been demanding registration of a case in the matter, staging protests and pressing for police action. The FIR has now been filed just ahead of the scheduled visit of the BJP national president to Haldwani, adding a political dimension to the development. With the police probe underway, the issue is expected to further intensify political tensions in the town, as all eyes remain on the outcome of the investigation and subsequent action.

On the other hand, it may also be reminded that representatives of the organisation, Shri Ram Sena which had organised the purification rituals have denied any caste angle to the ritual and, at the same time, BJP leaders have also stated that the party has no connection to the ritual conducted at Ramleela Ground on 11 August, three days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a rally in Haldwani.