Quantum University hosts ‘Green Job Round-Up’ to explore sustainable Legal Careers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 25 Feb: The Quantum School of Law at Quantum University organised a seminar, titled “Green Job Round-Up Seminar: Exploring Sustainable Career Pathways” today at Harmony Hall. What began as a two-hour academic session slowly turned into a serious conversation about how law students can build careers that also serve the planet.

Around 120 law students attended the seminar, which was coordinated by Dr Akhilesh Yadav. The focus was simple but timely – what does a “green job” really mean, and where do lawyers fit into this changing landscape?

The invited speakers, Avadesh Pundir and Oceanika Bhatt, Project Managers at Waste Warriors Society under Team YUWA, brought practical insight to the discussion. They spoke about how environmental sustainability is no longer just a policy idea but an urgent global priority. Climate change mitigation, waste management, renewable energy regulation, and sustainable urban planning all need strong legal backing.

The speakers highlighted that environmental law today extends far beyond courtroom litigation. Lawyers are increasingly involved in environmental compliance, environmental impact assessments, drafting sustainability policies, advising corporations on environmental responsibility, and even participating in climate litigation. They also explained how NGOs and international organisations require legal professionals who understand environmental governance.

Through real examples from their field experience, the speakers showed how law graduates can work at the intersection of sustainability and justice. The discussion encouraged students to think beyond traditional legal practice and consider green law as a viable and meaningful career option.

The objective of the seminar was to bridge the gap between traditional legal education and emerging global environmental challenges. The organisers aimed to create awareness about how environmental regulations, biodiversity protection, climate policies, and renewable energy governance are becoming central to national and international legal systems.

The session also sought to motivate students to explore diverse opportunities such as environmental litigation, compliance consultancy, sustainability advisory roles, policy advocacy, and work with NGOs focused on climate action. By introducing green careers in a practical way, the seminar encouraged students to align professional growth with social responsibility.

By the end of the session, many students had a clearer understanding of the scope of environmental law. They recognised that green jobs are not limited to activism but include structured legal roles in policy drafting, corporate governance, auditing, and regulatory advisory.

The seminar broadened students’ career outlook and strengthened their awareness of the growing demand for legal experts in sustainability-focused sectors. It also inspired participants to consider specialised courses, certifications, and research in environmental law.