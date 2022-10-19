Radha Raturi orders effective monitoring of law & order by senior police officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Radha Raturi today chaired a review meeting in respect of the law and order in the state. It may be recalled that some robberies and other serious crime incidents in the state have raised concern among the people on the law and order situation in the state.

During a meeting with all the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police through video conferencing at the Secretariat here, today, Raturi said that the responsibility of officers should be fixed at every level in the police and administration in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

She also directed the senior Police officers to ensure effective supervision of the subordinate officers in this regard.

In view of the upcoming festivals, Raturi directed all the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to keep an eye on the criminal elements, strengthen the traffic system of the cities, make adequate parking arrangements, prevent possible arson incidents and also to ensure that SOPs are followed on sale of firecrackers. Clear instructions were given to ensure compliance of the directions of the Courts in this regard. In view of the upcoming festivals, the ACS directed the officers to make arrangements for parking in the vacant places available. She has asked all the superintendents of police in the districts to keep the police officers stationed in the field during the peak time between 6 and 10 p.m. She also directed them to take the help of SDRF along with fire brigade to control possible arson incidents.

DGP Ashok Kumar directed the Senior Superintendents of Police/SPs of the districts to ensure monitoring through basic drill, dog squad, ATS teams, BDS team for effective prevention of criminal incidents.

The Additional Chief Secretary said the transfer of responsibilities of Revenue Police would be ensured to regular police during the first phase in 6 police stations and 20 outposts over a period of the next six months. She directed all the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police to send detailed proposals in this regard at the earliest. The ACS also asked the administration to work on pro-active mode in this direction. To strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in the districts, Raturi directed the District Magistrates to hold regular meetings every month and conduct public awareness campaigns, encourage NGOs working effectively in the field of drug de-addiction and organise parent-teachers meetings in schools and colleges. Apart from the police, joint efforts of the education department, health department and administration are also needed to keep the youth away from drugs.

Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, IG AP Anshuman, Additional Secretary, Home, Riddhim Agarwal, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika, Senior Superintendent of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar and District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police of all the districts were present at the meeting.