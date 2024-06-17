Rahul Chauhan appointed as U’khand in-charge of Shiv Sena (Shinde)

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jun: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Rahul Chauhan has been appointed by Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chief leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde), Eknath Shinde as leader in charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand. In this respect, National Secretary of Shiv Sena, Captain Abhijit Adsul has issued a letter of appointment on the direction of Shiv Sena (Shinde) supremo Eknath Shinde.

Rahul Chauhan and Shiv Sena Pramukh of Uttarakhand Devendra Prajapati in this regard today held a press briefing at Press Club here. They informed that while Devendra Prajapati alone will hold the authority to make appointments of leaders as office bearers at Uttarakhand state level, both Chauhan and Prajapati have been assigned responsibility to promote and strengthen the party in Uttarakhand. In the press conference, a large number of office bearers of the party were also present.