Silver Jubilee celebrations at Indian Military Academy 

DEHRADUN, 15 June: 12th day of June 1999, a weekend for many, was the most important day in the lives of 532 young men who had gathered behind the Chetwode Building early that day. Thus began the Passing Out Parade of 104 Regular, 87 Tech and 7 UES Course. Marching smartly and in unison, 40 minutes later, the 532 Gentleman Cadets including 16 from Friendly Foreign Countries crossed the ‘Antim Pag’ which marked the culmination of their training and they emerged as Lieutenants ready to give it all to protect the sovereignty and integrity of Bharat. 25 years since then, the officers of the course have made an indelible mark of bravery, valour, sacrifice and professionalism in the Armed Forces. They have served in command and staff assignments in all parts of the country as well as overseas and proudly boast of being awarded with more than 40 gallantry awards including an Ashok Chakra (Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan), three Kirti Chakras and bountiful of Shaurya Chakras and Sena Medals, in addition to many Distinguished Service awards. The boys-to-men story also has a number of Veterans who have become entrepreneurs, while some others have joined the corporate world and have excelled in various fields thereby significantly contributing to the Nation building.
The 104 Regular, 87 Tech and 7 UES Course celebrated the Silver Jubilee of their commissioning at IMA Dehradun on Saturday, 15 June, with more than 200 officers of the course accompanied by their families and Next of Kin of fallen brothers joined in for the memorable event and to show gratitude to the institute which transformed them into leaders of men in uniform. The ceremony commenced with paying respect and homage to the fallen brothers at the IMA War Memorial followed by a group photograph in front of the Chetwode Building and a walk down the memory lane while visiting the hallowed hallways of Chetwode Building and their respective Companies where they trained and toiled together 25 years ago. The officers came from all corners of the country and recalled the days spent in IMA under the best of instructors and ‘ustads’ who inculcated the finest qualities of leadership in them. The participation of Next of Kin of the martyrs of the course underlined the spirit that the course remains one large family united by its undying spirit.
As part of the run-up to the event, a specially designed course flag was carried by volunteer officers across the country and globe – from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and to the highest peaks in Turkey to Germany, England and Italy.
The Silver Jubilee events culminated with felicitation of the Next of Kin and renewed determination to serve the nation till one’s last breath in any and every field that is true to the teachings at the IMA Dehradun.
The Indian Military Academy expressed pride in the services and achievements of 104 Regular, 87 Technical and 07 UES Course officers and thanked them for visiting the Academy for their Silver Jubilee Reunion.
Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan, AC (P):
Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan was commissioned into the 7th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment. As a young Lieutenant, he also participated in “Operation Vijay” in July 1999. Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan was selected to join the National Security Guards. On completion of training, he was assigned as the training officer of the 51 Special Action Group (51 SAG) of NSG, in January 2007.
On the night of 26 November 2008, heavily armed terrorists attacked multiple locations in Mumbai. Maj Unnikrishnan was the team commander of 51 Special Action Group (51 SAG) deployed in the operation at the Taj Hotel to rescue the hostages. He entered the hotel with a group of 10 commandos and reached the sixth floor through the staircase. As the team descended the stairs, they suspected perpetrators on the third floor. A few women were held as hostages in a room that was locked from the inside. The team decided to break open the door and when it was done the team faced a barrage of fire from the terrorists. The rounds of fire by the perpetrators hit Commando Sunil Yadav, who was Maj Unnikrishnan’s colleague. Maj Unnikrishnan engaged the perpetrators in a firefight and arranged for Yadav’s evacuation. Later Maj Unnikrishnan gave a chase to the terrorists who had escaped to another floor of the hotel. In the encounter that followed, he was shot in the back which proved fatal. His last words were, “Do not come up, I will handle them,”. His exceptional courage and leadership motivated his comrades to eliminate all the terrorists and complete the assigned mission successfully.
Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan was awarded the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award “Ashok Chakra” for his outstanding courage, unyielding fighting spirit and supreme sacrifice.
Lt Col Sankalp Kumar, SC (P):
Lieutenant Colonel Sankalp Kumar was commissioned into 24th Battalion of the PUNJAB Regiment.
On 05 December 2014, Lt Col Sankalp Kumar was leading a column as part of the operation launched to neutralize the Fidayeen attack on the army camp of 31 Field Regiment at Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
He established contact with the terrorists, who lobbed grenades and fired a volley of burst grievously injuring Lt Col Sankalp Kumar. With utter disregard for his personal safety, Lt Col Sankalp Kumar continued to engage the terrorists and successfully pinned them down with effective fire thereby resulting in their elimination. However, Lt Col Sankalp Kumar got severely injured during the operation and was martyred. He was awarded “Shaurya Chakra” for his gallantry, devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice.
Maj KP Vinay, KC (P):
In the year 2007, Maj KP Vinay was serving with 37 RR battalion deployed in Baramulla area of Kashmir valley. On 02 October 2007, Maj Vinay along with Maj Dinesh Raghu Raman was assigned the task of launching an operation in a village in Baramulla to flush out the terrorists hiding there.
Maj KP Vinay leading a team of soldiers rushed to Tanmarg in Baramulla district. Soon they made contact with the terrorists who fired at them and a fierce gunfight followed, thereafter lasting for several hours. Maj KP Vinay and his troops foiled three attempts by terrorists to break the cordon and flee. The heavy exchange of fire continued for more than 36 hours, during which a total of nine terrorists were eliminated. However, during the exchange of fire, Major Vinay was hit by terrorists’ bullets on his head and chest. He later succumbed to his injuries.
He was awarded the nation’s second highest peacetime gallantry award, “Kirti Chakra” for his unshakable courage, unyielding fighting spirit, and supreme sacrifice.
Captain Dilip Kumar Jha, KC (P):
In the year 2002, Capt Dilip Kumar Jha was serving with the 7 JAT Battalion deployed in the Poonch district of J&K.
On the night of 2nd October 2002, Capt Dilip Kumar, while on a dominating patrol in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, observed a group of terrorists infiltrating through a nalla. Sensing the gravity of the situation, Capt Dilip quickly deployed his soldiers tactically to corner the infiltrators.
He held the fire and let the infiltrators close in. As they moved closer Capt Dilip fired at close range and eliminated one terrorist, while the other two fled. Capt Dilip without caring for his safety lunged forward and engaged the fleeing terrorists. In a show of cold courage and commendable leadership, he managed to kill the remaining terrorists too. However, during the heavy exchange of fire, Capt Dilip too received gunshots and was seriously injured and later succumbed. Capt Dilip Kumar Jha was awarded ‘Kirti Chakra”, the nation’s second highest peacetime gallantry award for his exemplary courage, unyielding fighting spirit, camaraderie and supreme sacrifice.