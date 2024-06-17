Silver Jubilee celebrations at Indian Military Academy 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 15 June: 12th day of June 1999, a weekend for many, was the most important day in the lives of 532 young men who had gathered behind the Chetwode Building early that day. Thus began the Passing Out Parade of 104 Regular, 87 Tech and 7 UES Course. Marching smartly and in unison, 40 minutes later, the 532 Gentleman Cadets including 16 from Friendly Foreign Countries crossed the ‘Antim Pag’ which marked the culmination of their training and they emerged as Lieutenants ready to give it all to protect the sovereignty and integrity of Bharat. 25 years since then, the officers of the course have made an indelible mark of bravery, valour, sacrifice and professionalism in the Armed Forces. They have served in command and staff assignments in all parts of the country as well as overseas and proudly boast of being awarded with more than 40 gallantry awards including an Ashok Chakra (Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan), three Kirti Chakras and bountiful of Shaurya Chakras and Sena Medals, in addition to many Distinguished Service awards. The boys-to-men story also has a number of Veterans who have become entrepreneurs, while some others have joined the corporate world and have excelled in various fields thereby significantly contributing to the Nation building.

The 104 Regular, 87 Tech and 7 UES Course celebrated the Silver Jubilee of their commissioning at IMA Dehradun on Saturday, 15 June, with more than 200 officers of the course accompanied by their families and Next of Kin of fallen brothers joined in for the memorable event and to show gratitude to the institute which transformed them into leaders of men in uniform. The ceremony commenced with paying respect and homage to the fallen brothers at the IMA War Memorial followed by a group photograph in front of the Chetwode Building and a walk down the memory lane while visiting the hallowed hallways of Chetwode Building and their respective Companies where they trained and toiled together 25 years ago. The officers came from all corners of the country and recalled the days spent in IMA under the best of instructors and ‘ustads’ who inculcated the finest qualities of leadership in them. The participation of Next of Kin of the martyrs of the course underlined the spirit that the course remains one large family united by its undying spirit.

As part of the run-up to the event, a specially designed course flag was carried by volunteer officers across the country and globe – from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and to the highest peaks in Turkey to Germany, England and Italy.

The Silver Jubilee events culminated with felicitation of the Next of Kin and renewed determination to serve the nation till one’s last breath in any and every field that is true to the teachings at the IMA Dehradun.

The Indian Military Academy expressed pride in the services and achievements of 104 Regular, 87 Technical and 07 UES Course officers and thanked them for visiting the Academy for their Silver Jubilee Reunion.