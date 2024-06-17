Plan of Vistaraks ensured big victory in the Lok Sabha elections in U’khand: Dhami

State leadership holds discussion with Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha level Party Vistaraks

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 June: Uttarakhand’s State level BJP leadership today held a thanksgiving organisational meeting in Dehradun to express gratitude to the party’s Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha level Vistaraks in the presence of BJP’s State In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State Party President Mahendra Bhatt. In the meeting, the CM and the state in-charge had a detailed discussion with the BJP Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha level Vistaraks. During this, Chief Minister Dhami praised the vistarak programme and called it an important reason behind the spectacular victory of the party in Uttarakhand in the just concluded Parliamentary elections.

This meeting held at Hotel Madhuban on Rajpur Road was addressed by National General Secretary and State In-charge Dushyant Gautam, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt. During the meeting, CM Pushkar Dhami praised all the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha Vistaraks for their role in the elections. He said that the work done by the Vistaraks to unite the workers from the level of Panna Pramukh, booth to Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha level and activate them for the electoral process, as well as to convey the achievements of the Central and State Government to the public through them has made the victory of the party very easy. He also stressed that BJP is a cadre based organisation and therefore the expansion plan and expansion scheme becomes a crucial part of the party’s strategy.

In the meeting, the state leadership also discussed with all the Vistaraks about their experiences and also sought their suggestions for improving this scheme in future.

Speaking to the media, State President Mahendra Bhatt said that all the assembly expansionists of Pauri, Tehri, Haridwar, Almora and Pithoragarh seats were discussed separately as per Lok Sabha. During this, their experiences, problems and suggestions will be taken on priority basis and used in the upcoming strategy.

On this occasion, State General Secretary Ajaey Kumar, State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, Expansion Program Coordinator Kundan Parihar, Co-convenor Rishi Raj Kandwal, State Office Secretary Kaustubhanand Joshi, State Media Incharge Manveer Chauhan, Rajendra Negi, Siddharth Agarwal, Rajendra Dhillon along with Lok Sabha expansionists, Assembly expansionists were prominently present.