Drishti Eye Institute Conducts Free Eye  Health Check-Up Camp at IIRS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 June: Drishti Eye Institute, the leading eye care clinic in Dehradun, successfully organized a free eye health check-up camp at the prestigious Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). This initiative was conducted under the charitable arm of the institute, Drishti Foundation.

The camp saw an overwhelming response with over 100 patients, including scientists & students of ISRO along with the CISF staff, who took advantage of this opportunity to prioritize their eye health. The camp aimed to raise awareness about eye health and provide essential eye care services to the community.

During the camp, Dr Mary Esther and Dr Pranav Patil from Drishti Eye Institute, along with a team of optometrists, offered comprehensive eye examinations and consultations. The camp was well-received, reflecting Drishti’s commitment to community service and eye health awareness.

