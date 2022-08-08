Rahul Rawail & Rahul Mittra call upon Amit Shah

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 5 Aug: Wellknown Bollywood filmmakers Rahul Mittra and Rahul Rawail called upon Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House in the capital city today and presented him copies of the recently released book, ‘Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work,’ written by Rahul Rawail in English, Hindi & Gujarati. Right after the meeting, Rahul Mittra shared a photo & tweeted: @rahulmittra13 It was great to call upon @AmitShahji at the Parliament House today along with @Rahul Rawail Ji & present him copies of #Raj Kapoor The Master at Work. Appreciate the Home Minister’s warm courtesy & affection during our interaction and his love for cinema, #Raj Kapoor & the arts!