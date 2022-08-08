Wynberg-Allen Inter-School Basketball Tournament begins

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 5 Aug: The ‘Wynberg-Allen Invitational Inter-School Basketball Tournament 2022’ for girls started today at the SC Singha Sports Complex. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Army Public School, Dehradun, and Tibetan Homes School, Mussoorie. Army Public School defeated THS by 26 to 6 points.

The second match of the tournament was played between Mussoorie International School and the Unison World School, Dehradun. Unison World School defeated Mussoorie International School by a score of 30 to 20 points.

The invitational basketball tournament for girls is being hosted by Wynberg-Allen School, in which around fifteen schools from Mussoorie, Dehradun and neighbouring areas are taking part.

In the other matches played in the tournament, Woodstock School defeated The Aryan School, Dehradun, St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun, defeated Oak Grove School, Mussoorie, St Jude’s School, Dehradun, defeated the Indian Public School, Dehradun.

Wynberg Allen (Team B) defeated The Asian School by a score of 27 to 23 points. In another match Wynberg-Allen (Team A) defeated Sambhota Tibetan School by a score of 34 to 14 points.

The last match for the day was played between Kasiga School and Ecole Globale International School, Dehradun. Ecole Globale International School defeated Kasiga School.

The coaches and referees present were Sahil Dhaiya, Shivam Panwar, Dhundup Tsering, Himanshu Panwar, Bhupesh Kumar, Amal Rai, Champa Dhakpa, Jagmohan Negi and Tashi Tsering. The tournament is being managed by Ajit Kumar and Choing Bhotia.