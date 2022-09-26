Rain thwarts India Legends’ bid for win

Winning the toss, Sachin Tendulkar put the Bangladesh team in to bat. The decision brought a gasp around the entire stadium as everyone wanted to witness Sachin pad up. The India legends bowlers proved their captain’s decision right as they restricted Bangladesh to a mere 121 for 9. While Aftab Ahmed scored a quick 20 from 14 balls, Bangladesh kept losing wickets and were 8 wickets down for 80 runs. It was the tailenders that restored some respect for Bangladesh with Dolar Mahmud adding 16 runs of 9 balls and number 11 Abdur Razzaq scoring 13 runs of 7 balls. Abhimanyu Mithun and Vinay Kumar shared 2 wickets between them while Pragyan Ojha conceded 36 runs in his 4 overs to take 3 scalps.