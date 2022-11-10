Recruitment process to begin soon on 19,000 posts: Dhami

CM inaugurates 28 projects worth Rs 117 crores in Gairsain

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan paid homage to the martyred statehood agitationists at the Vidhan Sabha complex in Bhararisain, in the state’s summer capital, Gairsain, today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated 28 projects worth about Rs 117.36 crores and laid the foundation stones of 22 projects worth Rs 49.48 crores. The Chief Minister announced the construction of a motorway from the Gairsain taxi stand to the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Complex via the stadium made of interlocking tiles, Rs 2 lakhs for the tourism development fair at Mahalchauri and Rs 2 lakhs for the agriculture, horticulture and tourism development fair at Gairsain.

On this occasion, a booklet titled “Development Booklet” of the district, published by the District Information Office, Chamoli, was also released by the CM.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment for Uttarakhand. He claimed that Uttarakhand is now witnessing various dimensions of development under Modi’s guidance. Development works are visible everywhere in Uttarakhand because of Central funds. According to the vision of the Prime Minister, work is being done to connect the remote areas of Uttarakhand to bring them into the mainstream of development. He asserted that the State Government is making continuous efforts to promote local products and industries. He added that appreciating the products of Uttarakhand on 21 October this year in the border village of Mana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to spend at least 5 percent of the amount they spend on travels on purchasing local products. This would definitely benefit states like Uttarakhand.

Dhami stated that, according to the current recruitment calendar, the recruitment process for 7 thousand posts is in progress. Soon the recruitment process would also begin for 19,000 other posts.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan added that Uttarakhand has achieved many milestones in its journey of 22 years. She said that, since the formation of the state, Uttarakhand is firmly moving ahead on the path of development. This is the result of the determination of the people of Uttarakhand. Soon, it would establish new paradigms of development. She called upon everyone to live and work for the state, with the spirit that even small efforts could bring big results. She said that every person could contribute to the progress of the state even while doing their day-to-day work with integrity and honesty.

The Speaker also announced a grant of Rs 5,000, each, as incentive from her discretionary fund to every women SHG present at the programme. Bhushan added that, with the implementation of effective schemes to check migration in the state, new employment opportunities would have to be created for the youth. The state has immense potential for tourism and industries, which are proving to be a milestone in its development.

Present on this occasion were Karnprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal, Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Chaudhary, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal, CDO Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra, Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini and other senior public representatives, dignitaries, the local public, school children, etc.