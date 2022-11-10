Follow traffic rules, maintain cleanliness of state: Gov

U’khand State Formation Day celebrated

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: On the occasion of Uttarakhand State Formation Day, today, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the state level event held at the Police Lines, Race Course, here.

The Governor inspected the parade and took the salute. He also honoured the police officers who received the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services.

The Uttarakhand Police Magazine 2022 was also released by the Governor and Chief Minister on this occasion. Chorgalia Police Station of Nainital District was awarded as the Best Police Station. The recipients of the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman – 2022 and Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman – 2021 were also felicitated. A letter of appreciation, a trophy and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was given to the dignitaries honoured with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman. Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman 2022 was given to National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval, poet, writer, lyricist and chairman of the censor board Prasoon Joshi, former Chief of Defence Staff, the late General Bipin Rawat, poet, writer and lyricist the late Girish Chandra Tiwari ‘Girda’, and litterateur and journalist the late Viren Dangwal. The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman of 2021 went to the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the late Narayan Dutt Tiwari, environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, litterateur Ruskin Bond, Bachendri Pal in the field of adventure sports, and Narendra Singh Negi in the field of culture and folk arts.

Lt General Singh, while congratulating everyone on the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day, said, “On this occasion we need to make two resolutions. The first is to follow the traffic rules and the second to make every part of Uttarakhand a role model for the cleanliness campaign. Uttarakhand is famous for its school education. Universities of the state are being encouraged to upgrade to become Centres of Excellence.”

He added that, for the development of the state, it is necessary for the administration to be clean, transparent and corruption free. Concrete steps need to be taken by the state government in this direction. Corruption Free App 1064, CM Helpline 1905, etc., are big steps in this direction. Steps like Apni Sarkar Portal, E-Office, E-Cabinet have been taken in the direction of good governance. He added it is very important to maintain good law and order. Commendable work is done by Uttarakhand Police during the Chardham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra and at the time of disasters.

Chief Minister Dhami made 12 announcements on the occasion. He said that the state government has decided that the gross domestic product of the state would be doubled by the year 2027. An advisory firm would also be selected soon to suggest how to increase the GDP by identifying proper use of state resources and sources of income. Small Hydropower Policy and Solar Energy Policy will be finalised within three months to increase energy production in the state and attract investors. To increase the quality of education, two hundred schools will be developed every year and one thousand schools will be strengthened in the next five years. On the lines of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand will promote organic crops in place of low-cost crops to increase the income of farmers. A new tourism policy would be made within three months to attract investment. The target had been set of making ten thousand women and women group entrepreneurs in the next five years. Under this, any women and women group will be able to set up industries in rural areas. A ‘Gaura Shakti’ app will be launched soon for the safety and empowerment of the women of the state. Through this, sisters and daughters will be able to register themselves online and come under police protection. An online marketing platform will be made available soon for better marketing and convenience of products of women self-help groups of rural and urban areas of the state. People who have catch miscreants will be rewarded. For this, a fund of Rs 1 crore will be set up under the Police Department.

A “Chief Minister Chaupal” programme will be started to solve problems up to the tehsil level of the state. This scheme will launch the programme, “Hamari Sarkar, Janata Ke Dwar”. This chaupal will be organised by the secretaries, principal secretaries and district magistrates of various departments at various places in the state. This scheme will help in resolving the problems of the people quickly. The Chief Minister also recalled the former Prime Minister of the country, Bharat Ratna awardee, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Mode, had given the mantra of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation for effective administration in 2015. Development works are visible everywhere in Uttarakhand. He said that the youth of Uttarakhand are the future and strict action would be taken against those who cheat the youth.

Present on this occasion were Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, MLAs Vinod Chamoli, Savita Kapoor, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, DGP Ashok Kumar, senior officers of the government, police and district administration and other dignitaries.