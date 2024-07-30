Report on alleged gold theft in Kedarnath to be made public soon: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 29 Jul: Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj has stated that he will soon make public the investigation report in respect of alleged gold theft in Kedarnath. In a statement given to the media from the Secretariat here today, Maharaj reminded that when the issue had cropped up one year before, he had ordered an inquiry by Garhwal Commissioner in this regard. He added that the inquiry report has been received by him and he will soon make it public through the media after going through the entire report.
Maharaj also remined that it is strange that the person who had donated the gold has not alleged any theft of gold but totally unrelated people including the Congress leaders are busy giving statement after statement regarding the alleged theft. The person who has donated the gold is not saying that it has been stolen.
Maharaj said that a detailed inquiry was conducted in this respect on his orders and the report will be made public through the media but expressed surprised that without proper ground, the issue has been needlessly politicised by the Opposition and other people with vested interests which is not right. Everyone has faith in Lord Kedar and should believe that the truth will emerge.