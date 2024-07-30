Report on alleged gold theft in Kedarnath to be made public soon: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jul: Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj has stated that he will soon make public the investigation report in respect of alleged gold theft in Kedarnath . In a statement given to the media from the Secretariat here today, Maharaj reminded that when the issue had cropped up one year before, he had ordered an inquiry by Garhwal Commissioner in this regard. He added that the inquiry report has been received by him and he will soon make it public through the media after going through the entire report .