Sanjay Jain takes over as President, Rotary Club of Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 29 Jul: Sanjay Jain of Rotary Club of Mussoorie has taken over as President for the Rotary Year 2024-2025. At the installation ceremony, District Governor Effect (DGE) Ravi Prakash put a collar on Sanjay Jain and administered the oath of office to him as President.

During the ceremony, new member Tripatinder Singh Manchanda was inducted into the Rotary Club. The final report was presented by former President of the club Firoz Ali and Secretary Nitin Goyal, which gave details of the social work done under various projects during their tenure. He expressed gratitude to all the members of the Rotary Club for their support and contribution. The newly appointed President Sanjay Jain thanked all the club members for making him the President. He talked about the outline of his proposed plans and projects for the coming year. DGE Ravi Prakash appreciated the Rotary Club of Mussoorie for following all Rotary protocols and organising an exemplary induction programme. He praised the ongoing projects of the club.

On this occasion, PAG Puneet Tandon, Zone Trainer Atul Kumar, E-Club of Dehradun President Hemant Kochar, Secretary Ashwini Mittal, PP Dinesh Jain, PP Manmohan Karnawal, PP NK Sahni, PP Shailendra Karnawal, Rajat Agarwal, Sandeep Sahni, Sanjay Agarwal and other members were also present.