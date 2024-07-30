World Hepatitis Day observed at HIMS Jolly Grant

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADIN, 29 July: A World Hepatitis Day awareness programme was organized at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) Jolly Grant. Second-year MBBS students provided information on hepatitis prevention and treatment through posters.

At the Microbiology Department of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU)’s Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, second-year MBBS students explained the prevention and treatment of hepatitis through posters. Dr Barnali Kakati, Head of the Microbiology Department, informed the students that hepatitis is a liver-related disease characterised by inflammation, which damages liver cells. Hepatitis is commonly caused by viral infection, but it can also result from excessive alcohol consumption, toxins, certain medications, contaminated food and water, and specific medical conditions.

Dr Garima Mittal mentioned that World Hepatitis Day is being observed globally on the theme “It’s Time to Act”, aiming to raise awareness about timely treatment and prevention of the hepatitis epidemic.

The judges, including Dr Dushyant Gaur, Dr Sohaib Ahmad, and Dr Smita Chandra, gathered information from the students about their posters. During the event, the students were honoured with certificates. Dr Aarti Kotwal, Dr Rajendra Singh, Dr Nupur Kaul, Dr Piyush Kumar Roy, and Dr Arpana Singh were also present on the occasion.