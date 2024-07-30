U’khand Minister Ganesh Joshi meets Home Minister Amit Shah, promotes state’s organic products  

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 29 July: Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy call on Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah, here, today. Joshi presented a replica of Baba Kedarnath Temple and a shawl made by silk farmers to Shah.

In a statement issued to the press after the meeting held in Parliament House, Joshi said that the National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL), established under the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, showed interest in purchasing PGS certified products produced in the state, especially Basmati rice, amaranth, millets, pulses, etc. As a result, a meeting was held between the Uttarakhand Organic Product Council and National Cooperative Organics Limited.

The Agriculture Minister said that a formal contract is also proposed to be signed between the two institutions to give a basic shape to the process, after which the purchase of organic products of the farmers of the state will be started by NCOL. Ganesh Joshi said that this will be an important step towards increasing the income of farmers and providing assured market to the organic products of the farmers under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Joshi also thanked the Home Minister for the amount released by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Vibrant Village Programme in view of the difficult geographical conditions of the state. Amit Shah agreed to buy organic products of Uttarakhand through the National Cooperative Organic Limited established under the Ministry of Cooperation.