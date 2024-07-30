U’khand can generate annual turnover of Rs 2,000 Cr from apple farming: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 29 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh today addressed a programme related to progressive farming of Apple in district Champawat on a virtual basis from Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi.

Addressing the event, the CM claimed that Coca-Cola India and Indo Dutch Horticulture Technologies Private Limited (IDHT) are playing an important partnership in making Project “Unnati Apple” successful in Champawat. Dhami said that the “Unnati Apple Project” is a great example of how collective efforts can bring about agricultural transformation. He noted that the success of this initiative is the result of the perseverance and hard work of the farmers in the state.

Dhami said that the project has brought revolutionary changes in the field of apple. He expressed happiness over the positive transformation brought about by this project in the lives of apple farmers of Champawat. He added that these farmers are making their significant contribution in realising the vision of Champawat as an ideal district. The Chief Minister said that the production of fruit in 20 months from 100 apple orchards planted under high density plantation technology in Champawat is a good sign for apple cultivation.

Dhami asserted that this project has provided farmers access to advanced planting material, training in good agricultural practices (GAP) and modern infrastructure, resulting in substantial increase in apple production and farmers’ income. He added that this has not only strengthened the economic conditions of horticulturists but has also paved the way for employment generation in the area. Dhami said that agriculture and horticulture are a symbol of livelihood, prosperity and development in the state. Modern agri-tech initiatives like Project Unnati Apple of Coca-Cola India and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies to increase apple production have proved to be highly productive and profitable. This has also promoted the socio-economic uplift of farmers.

The CM noted that the climate of Uttarakhand is conducive for the cultivation of temperate fruits like kiwi, walnut, pear, plum, apricot and passion fruit. Champawat region is considered suitable for the production of these fruits. The apples from Champawat are famous all over the country for their quality, taste and nutritional value. The state government is making special efforts to promote the production of fruits in the state. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to connect even more farmers with the Apple Mission in the state.

Dhami said that, under the Apple Mission, 80 percent subsidy is being given to farmers planting apple orchards. The government has made a new apple policy in the state, in which the target has been set to do very dense plantation horticulture of apple in five thousand hectares of area over next eight years. The state government has set up a target to increase the annual turnover of apple in the state from Rs 200 crore to Rs 2000 crore. Along with industries in the state, work is also being done to make suitable policies to expedite growth of horticulture. He said that the farmers of the state should be motivated even more towards apple cultivation so that Uttarakhand can be made a leading state. By planting improved varieties of apple trees using new technology in the state, one can produce better quality apples in Uttarakhand as compared to Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Special attention is also being paid to quality and packing so that Uttarakhand can create a unique identity in apple production along with Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Dhami claimed that the state government is trying to provide necessary resources and technical assistance to the farmers. Farmers are being given loans up to Rs 3 lakh and women self-help groups are being given loans up to Rs 5 lakh without interest. Under the Traditional Agriculture Development Scheme, farmers are being encouraged to take up organic farming. Under the Farm Machinery Bank Scheme, agricultural equipment is being made available to farmers at a subsidy of up to 80 percent. Under the Sustainable Agriculture Scheme, grants are being given in every sector to promote food grains, fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy in agriculture. Under the Pashudhan Bima Yojana, farmers are being protected from the loss due to accidental death of animals through animal insurance. Under the National Horticulture Mission, horticultural crops like flowers, vegetables, etc., are being promoted by setting up cluster-based small polyhouses in the state.

The CM claimed that the state government’s target is to increase the production of various fruits by 20 times over next four-five years and that this will not only provide employment to farmers but also develop a whole fruit industry in the state. He said that processing units will also be set up in the future, so that the production here can reach the market in a better way.

Sudhir Chaddha, Director of Indo Dutch Horticulture Technologies, said, “Project Unnati Apple” is an example of how partnership between private and public institutions can bring lasting and positive change in the society. Director, Coca-Cola, Rajiv Gupta said that under this mission, better results of apple production are resulting in Champawat.

State spokesperson, BJP, Suresh Joshi, BJP District President Nirmal Mahara, MLA’s representative Prakash Tiwari, District Magistrate Navneet Pandey, Block Pramukh, Champawat, Rekha Devi, Vinita Fartyal were among those present on the occasion.