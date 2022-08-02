Research Review by Swami Rama Himalayan University Scientists published in prestigious journal ‘Food Production, Processing and Nutrition’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 2 Aug: A review of the research work by a team of scientists from Swami Rama Himalayan University has been published in the renowned journal, ‘Food Production, Processing and Nutrition.’ The review titled ‘Probiotics media: significance, challenges, and future perspective – a mini review,’ was published on 1st August 2022.
Headed by Dr. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor at the Himalayan School of Biosciences SRHU, the research work deals with the health benefits associated with probiotics. The other members of the team include Bindu Naik, Naresh Khanduri, Sarvesh Rustagi and Sanjay Kumar.
‘Food Production, Processing and Nutrition,’ is a prestigious journal known for its scholarly articles related to the food industry that influence nutrition and health of people at large. The journal provides a distinctive committed forum for publication of the ‘highest quality’ and ‘novel contributions’ in the field.
Articles printed herein relate to both ‘fundamental research’ and ‘applied areas’ that can guide eventually in food production, variety improvement and selection as well as green processing. Food safety, weeding out contaminants, and retention of nutrients and bioactive components that play a role in health promotion of consumers, are important aspects that the publication keenly publishes. This apart, production technologies, absorption, bioavailability and personalized nutrition with consideration of gut microbiota are of particular interest to the journal. Results or findings are only accepted for printing in the journal research and reviews if they conform to
required standards.
Explaining the review aspects of the research, Kumar states that, “The health benefits associated with probiotics have increased their application in pharmaceutical formulations and functional food development. High production of probiotic biomass requires a cost-effective production method and nutrient media optimization. The biomass production of probiotics can be enhanced, by optimizing growth parameters such as substrate, pH, incubation time, etc.”
For economical industrial production of probiotic biomass, it is required to design a new medium with low cost. Wastes from the food industries are promising components for the development of the low-cost medium. Industrial wastes such as ‘cheese whey’ and ‘corn steep liquor’ are excellent examples of reliable sources of nitrogen for the biomass production of probiotic bacteria. The increased yield of bio- mass reduces the cost of production.”
This review focuses on the importance of probiotic media for biomass production and its challenges.
Introduction: When food is insufficient to meet the basic health demands of the body it can be fulfilled through alternative methods using pills, powders, or other supplements. In earlier times, the food quality was improved biologically. The Romans and Greeks were well recognized for the use of fermented products. One of the common examples in this category is curd, which is considered the most important source of probiotics and is globally consumed. It is prepared by using Lactobacillus bacteria. This bacterium not only helps in the formation of curd but also positively affects the health of the gut and is extremely helpful in reducing the risk of diseases. Several scientific findings establish a positive relationship between probiotics and human health FAO and WHO defined probiotics as “Live microorganisms, when administered in sufficient amounts provide a health benefit to the host.” Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) are commercially employed as food additives in dairy products and fruit juices. They alter the dynamics of the microbial community in the digestive system of the host by balancing the quantity of good and harmful microbiota. They also help to manage gastrointestinal diseases.
Probiotics: The term ‘probiotic’ was initially proposed by Lilly and Stilwell which in Greek meant ‘for life’. The term was created in contrast to the word ‘anti-biotic’ which means a substance produced by one microbe to kill another. Probiotics are a group of microbes associated with food to enhance their nutritional value and maintain gut health. They are highly promoted for their ability to support gastrointestinal health and strengthen the immune system. Currently, the consumption of probiotic cells via food products is in high demand. Probiotics are also considered functional foods. Functional foods are defined as foods that look like traditional foods yet have established physiological benefits. Functional food components include probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, and minerals.