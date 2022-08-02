Research Review by Swami Rama Himalayan University Scientists published in prestigious journal ‘Food Production, Processing and Nutrition’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Aug: A review of the research work by a team of scientists from Swami Rama Himalayan University has been published in the renowned journal, ‘Food Production, Processing and Nutrition.’ The review titled ‘Probiotics media: significance, challenges, and future perspective – a mini review,’ was published on 1st August 2022.

Headed by Dr. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor at the Himalayan School of Biosciences SRHU, the research work deals with the health benefits associated with probiotics. The other members of the team include Bindu Naik, Naresh Khanduri, Sarvesh Rustagi and Sanjay Kumar.

‘Food Production, Processing and Nutrition,’ is a prestigious journal known for its scholarly articles related to the food industry that influence nutrition and health of people at large. The journal provides a distinctive committed forum for publication of the ‘highest quality’ and ‘novel contributions’ in the field.

Articles printed herein relate to both ‘fundamental research’ and ‘applied areas’ that can guide eventually in food production, variety improvement and selection as well as green processing. Food safety, weeding out contaminants, and retention of nutrients and bioactive components that play a role in health promotion of consumers, are important aspects that the publication keenly publishes. This apart, production technologies, absorption, bioavailability and personalized nutrition with consideration of gut microbiota are of particular interest to the journal. Results or findings are only accepted for printing in the journal research and reviews if they conform to

required standards.

Explaining the review aspects of the research, Kumar states that, “The health benefits associated with probiotics have increased their application in pharmaceutical formulations and functional food development. High production of probiotic biomass requires a cost-effective production method and nutrient media optimization. The biomass production of probiotics can be enhanced, by optimizing growth parameters such as substrate, pH, incubation time, etc.”

For economical industrial production of probiotic biomass, it is required to design a new medium with low cost. Wastes from the food industries are promising components for the development of the low-cost medium. Industrial wastes such as ‘cheese whey’ and ‘corn steep liquor’ are excellent examples of reliable sources of nitrogen for the biomass production of probiotic bacteria. The increased yield of bio- mass reduces the cost of production.”

This review focuses on the importance of probiotic media for biomass production and its challenges.