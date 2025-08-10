Review Meeting highlights REAP’s Grassroots Impact in Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Aug: A review meeting of REAP Dehradun’s activities was held today at Vikas Bhawan, here, under the chairmanship of Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah. The meeting brought together block-level staff, members of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), and the REAP Dehradun district team for a detailed discussion on progress, challenges, and the way forward.

While the meeting covered key performance indicators and operational updates, it was the stories behind the numbers that left a lasting impression. Staff members shared how women from remote villages, once hesitant to step outside their homes, are now confidently running small businesses — from handcrafted goods to food processing units — thanks to REAP’s training and market support.

REAP, also known as Gramotthan, is implemented under the Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS) with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Its mission is to strengthen rural economies by empowering women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), improving market access, and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

Over the years, REAP Dehradun has enabled hundreds of SHG members to turn traditional skills into profitable enterprises. For instance, local women have set up spice processing units, dairy ventures, and seasonal product stalls like handmade Rakhi counters under the Mukhyamantri Shashakt Behen Utsav Yojna, drawing appreciation from district leaders. These micro-successes are now scaling into sustainable income sources for families across the district.

The review meeting concluded with renewed commitment from all stakeholders to expand REAP’s reach and impact. As CDO Abhinav Shah noted, “Our goal is not just economic growth, but inclusive growth that transforms households and uplifts entire communities.”

Speaking at the meeting, APD (NRLM) Aparna Bahuguna praised the dedication of field teams and SHG members, highlighting that REAP’s strength lies in its community-driven approach. “We are not just implementing a project; we are nurturing a self-reliant ecosystem where rural women can thrive with dignity. The commitment shown at the grassroots level is truly inspiring,” she said.