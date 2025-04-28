Reviving Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir: A Roadmap to Safety & Stability

By Dr Asha Lal

Jammu and Kashmir, often referred to as “Paradise on Earth”, has long been one of India’s most picturesque and culturally rich destinations. With snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, vibrant festivals, and unique handicrafts, the region has immense potential to be a global tourism hub. However, persistent issues related to terrorism, political instability, and security concerns have significantly hampered the growth of tourism in the region.

The recent massacre of tourists is a setback to the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir. The nation is mourning the demise of their loved citizens. But Kashmir is an integral part of India. We need to think about the residents of Jammu and Kashmir who only want their rozi, roti and peace.

To truly revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, a multi-faceted and strategic approach is essential, one that ensures the safety of tourists, revitalises the economy, and puts an end to terrorism through strict and intelligent measures.

Strengthening Tourist Safety

Tourist safety should be the cornerstone of any tourism revival strategy. Key measures include:

Increased Security Presence in Tourist Zones: Deploy well-trained security forces in popular tourist areas like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg, and Srinagar to ensure round-the-clock safety.

Emergency Helplines and Monitoring Systems: Establish multilingual emergency helplines and real-time GPS-based monitoring systems for tourist vehicles.

Tourist Safety Protocols: Hotels, travel agents, and tour guides should be registered and trained in security protocols. Regular safety drills should be conducted.

Awareness and Education: Tourists should be briefed on do’s and don’ts, local customs, and emergency contacts upon arrival.

Infrastructure Development and Promotion

To attract more tourists and improve their experience, infrastructure and promotional strategies must go hand in hand.

Better Road and Air Connectivity: Upgrade transportation infrastructure to ensure easy access to remote but scenic destinations.

Eco-Friendly Tourism Initiatives: Promote sustainable tourism by investing in eco-resorts, trekking routes, and cultural tours that preserve local heritage.

Digital Campaigns and Transparency: Promote Jammu and Kashmir through honest, engaging digital campaigns showcasing its beauty and current safety situation.

Public-Private Partnerships: Encourage collaboration between the government and private investors to develop tourism facilities, hotels, and transport services.

Combating Terrorism: Strict and Sustainable Actions

Terrorism has been the biggest threat to peace and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. To combat this menace, the government must adopt a strong yet thoughtful strategy.

Zero-Tolerance Policy: There should be no compromise or leniency toward terror outfits or their sympathisers. Arrests, surveillance, and strict punishments must be enforced swiftly.

Crackdown on Funding: Cut off financial networks that support terrorism. Monitor suspicious transactions, foreign funding, and illegal trades.

Strengthening Intelligence: Enhance intelligence gathering using advanced technology like drones, cyber surveillance, and artificial intelligence to detect threats before they escalate.

Border Security: Strengthen border management and monitor infiltration routes through smart fencing and satellite-based surveillance.

De-radicalisation Programmes: Engage youth in development programmes, education, sports, and skill training to prevent them from being drawn toward extremism.

Engaging the Local Population

The local population must be seen as partners in progress, not just passive spectators.

Employment through Tourism: Generate employment opportunities for locals as guides, hotel staff, transport operators, artisans, and cultural ambassadors.

Skill Development Centres: Set up institutes to train locals in hospitality, language skills, and entrepreneurship.

Community Policing: Encourage community-based vigilance groups to build trust and gather grassroots intelligence.

Restoring Faith through Transparency and Accountability

Tourists and investors alike need to see accountability and transparency in governance.

Regular Updates on Safety: Provide real-time updates on the safety situation via official websites, apps, and tourism boards.

Accountability for Security Lapses: Ensure strict action against negligence by any authority responsible for tourist protection.

Human Rights with Security: While ensuring national security, it’s essential to uphold the rights and dignity of locals to prevent alienation.

Conclusion

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir can be revived—but it requires a bold, balanced, and inclusive approach. Ensuring the safety of tourists, cracking down on terrorism with an iron hand, and integrating local communities into the development process are the pillars of a sustainable tourism model. With consistent efforts, Jammu and Kashmir can once again become the crown jewel of Indian tourism, inviting the world to experience its unmatched beauty.

(Dr Asha Lal is a Social Activist)