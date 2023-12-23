RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Rajnath to participate in spiritual congregations at Haridwar

Security tightened in Haridwar in view of VVIP movement till 26 Dec

By Arun Pratap Singh

Haridwar, 21 Dec: Security has been tightened here in view of the upcoming visits and participation of a large number of VVIPs in the city. Among those who are scheduled to participate in a 3-day event from 24 to 26 December include Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Dhankhar is expected to reach Haridwar on 23 December.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar along with Inspector General, Garhwal Zone, Karan Singh Nagnyal and other officials reached Haridwar here today to review the security and traffic arrangements. After on-site inspection of important places and the route, Kumar also held a meeting of the security arrangements with the district officials. He directed that all the security arrangements should be completed on time. The security arrangements should be such that the local people and the pilgrims reaching Haridwar during the tour of the Vice President are subjected to minimum inconvenience. Present at this meeting were SSP, Haridwar, Pramendra Dobhal, district police officers including Commandant, 40 PSC, PK Rai.

A spiritual festival is being organised in Haridwar from 24 to 26 December including a convocation and festival will be held at Gurukul Kangri in Haridwar to celebrate the 220th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers and ministers of several states are scheduled to participate. Several Union Ministers, Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Ministers from different states will also arrive for 2 consecutive days.

In addition, a spiritual function is also scheduled to be held at Harihar Ashram located in Kankhal in Haridwar from 24 to 26 December. The security arrangements at both the functions will be organised under the supervision of IG, Garhwal, and SSP, Haridwar.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara stated that the spiritual festival will be inaugurated on 24 December at 9 a.m. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the function. On 25 December, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of many states including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present. On 26 December, Chief Ministers and Governors of many states will participate in this religious congregation. Also expected to participate are Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Pratap Shukla, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), BJP MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Mahesh Sharma.