Ruskin Bond Collection launched for ardent fans

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 23 Jul: Good news for Ruskin Bond’s fans! You all can have something, other than a book, that would connect you with your favourite author. A line of merchandise, tailor-made by his great grandson Sidharth Bond, called ‘Ruskin Bond Collection’ has been recently launched.

Telling us more about his latest project, Sidharth says, “This project was always at the back of my mind. I wanted to work on this. I see it as my responsibility being Ruskin Bond’s great-grandchild to keep his legacy alive.” And how!

From bookmarks, to tapestry with your author’s favourite quotes, card-holders, and plenty more to chose from @ruskinbond.in

Welcoming this initiative, Ruskin adds, ‘Through 50s, 60s and 70s, although I wrote prolifically, many of my readers may have missed the opportunity to directly connect with me. However, this is about to change with our new endeavour.’

The Ruskin Bond Collection is an all-exclusive brand, uniquely created one-of-a-kind product that beautifully recreates the whimsical, delightful and affable world that the author leads his reader into.

‘Over the past three weeks, the response has been overwhelming. We began this journey in the hope of engraving stories and memorable characters built by the author in the form of treasured keepsakes,’ adds Sidharth.

“Like Bond’s books, we want to evoke the feeling of comfort, warmth and inspire people through this journey,’ adds Himani Sahu, co-founder.

Keeping in mind Ruskin’s love for nature, every product at Ruskin Bond Collection is made locally with minimal wastage using natural, biodegradable products.

Ranging from stationery to lifestyle, accessories to clotheslines in the near future, Bond’s enormous body of work will find vivid, expressive and meaningful translations into affordable collectables that one can cherish for a lifetime.

For more, visit:

https://instagram.com/ruskinbondcollection?utm_medium=copy_link

Ruskinbond.in