Sarthak Bhardwaj: Melody Magician from U’khand 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Meet Sarthak Bhardwaj, a musical wizard at just 21, weaving pure magic in the heart of Dehradun. Since 2017, he’s been cooking up tunes that steal one’s heart, especially with his romantic songs and indie pop gems.

One of Sarthak’s songs played on Red FM for a whopping three months!

Sarthak is gearing up to make a splash in the music industry, and his upcoming tracks are bangers!

Sarthak isn’t just a local hero; he’s inspiring the next generation of rockstars in Dehradun. His journey from local gigs to Red FM fame is the stuff dreams are made of. If you’ve got a passion, Sarthak says go for it, and why not? Look at what it did for him!

With each note, he’s stepping closer to the big league in the music industry. His “Baare Tere” is not just a single; it’s a sneak peek into the musical genius that Sarthak is becoming. It’s the soundtrack of Sarthak’s journey to the top, and all are invited.

Sarthak takes another giant leap towards his dreams on 2 February.