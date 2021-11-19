SBS Varsity Annual Celebrations conclude with musical performance

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: The Chief Guest on the second day of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University’s Annual Celebrations was Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (MLA, Chakrata). Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Chancellor) accorded a floral welcome to the Chief Guest. Pritam Singh, along with SP Singh (Chairman, Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan), Dr Gaurav Deep Singh, Prof Veerma Ram (Officiating Vice Chancellor) and other dignitaries, saw the creations of students in the Inter-House Creative Arts Society Competition, “Saptrang”, Nature Club Competition and Photography exhibitions organised by respective clubs and societies. SP Singh felicitated the Chief Guest with a shawl and memento.

Pritam Singh, in his address to the gathering, congratulated all the students for their curricular and co-curricular achievements. Academic toppers and winners of inter house competitions were awarded by the Chief Guest.

Puneet Dane and Riya Mahar were selected as University Captain (Boys & Girls). Divya Pratap Singh and Mahalakshmi Muskan were selected as University Vice-Captain (Boys & Girls). The first prize winners in various categories were: Saptrang Competition – Rangoli, Falguni Anil and Ananya Verma; Mehndi – Falguni Anil; Poster Making – Khushi Chaudhary; Card Making – Anjali Mishra; Best Out of Waste – Priyanka; Aipan making – Pallavi Kharwar; Collage making – Neha Mehra. In the Nature Club Competition, the winner in Bouquet Making were Neha and Sonali; Flower Decoration – Supriya & Khushi; Floral Rangoli – Shivangi Pandey & Riya Kumari; and Garland Making – Manisha Thapliyal. In the Photography Competition Wildlife Section, Abhishek Jaiswal was the winner; in Nature – Abhishek Shandilya; and in Random – Rishita Khurana.

A Kathak dance was performed by Sangeet Natya Academy Winner Pandit Rajendra Gangani and his team under the aegis of SPIC MACAY. The closing ended with a rocking performance by the band, ‘Astitva’.

Present on the occasion were Prof Maneesh Arora (Dean, Students’ Welfare), Zorawar Singh (Manager) and Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examinations). The programme was coordinated by Capt. Nalini Mehrishi, Deepika Ahuja, Dr Vikas Singh Jadon, Dr Yogita Dobhal, Dr Vishal Rajput, Ankush Sundriyal, Vishal Warikoo and the Heads/Incharges/Coordinators of the Departments, faculty and staff members. The event was anchored by Dr Nidhi S Belwal.