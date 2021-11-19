UCOST, VoW to hold Seminar on ‘History of Science in India’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) and ‘Valley of Words’ (VoW) will jointly hold an international conference on ‘History of Science in India’.

This was announced at a press conference held today at Hotel Madhuban by VoW Advisor Dr Sanjeev Choopra. He briefed the media on programmes to be held under VoW 2021. He said that, tomorrow, the PFC awards would also be announced. This year’s events are centered on children.

UCOST DG Dr Rajendra Dobhal revealed that the Seminar on History of Indian Science would have lectures by TIFR, Mumbai, Professor Mayank Wahia, JNU Professor Deepak Kumar, Nehru Fellow Dinesh Sharma and IIT, Gandhinagar, Professor Alok Qanungo. The event would be moderated by Senior Scientist and Consultant Dr CM Nautiyal.

Also present on the occasion were JS Rautela and officials of UCOST and VoW office-bearers.