Short film ‘Smile’ released

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: A new short film, titled ‘Smile’ was released on 16 September. It has been produced by Harshita Enterprises and released on MX Player by Zeefx Studio.

It is about Adi’s desperation to connect with his girlfriend, waiting for the long night to pass and bring him the happiness he deserves!

This is the first short film by Satya Narayan that has been Directed, Edited, Written and Scripted by him. It has been produced by Shyam Narain and co-produced by Deepak Arora. The Creative Producer is Sanjay Gera, Executive Producer is Samkit Dagli and the Line Producer is Classyfaiz!

The Cinematographer is Shyampreet Pal, while the background music has been done by Deepak Arora, sound design and film mixing by Satya Narayan and Deepak Arora.

The main character, Adi, is played by Satya Narayan and Gutsy Girl played by Nimisha Chauhan. This is her first short film. She belongs to Garhwal.

Soon, this short film will be on Disney, Hotstar, Sonyliv, Hungama TV and other OTT platforms.