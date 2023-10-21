SJA holds 89th Sports Day; Dooley House emerges Champion

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Oct: St Joseph’s Academy celebrated its 89th Sports Day, here, today. The Chief Guest was Kanwaljeet Singh, Advocate. The event commenced with the Chief Guest hoisting the Olympic Flag and declaring the sports meet open.

The Sports Secretary and Vice-Principal of the School, Bro Astinus Kujur administered the oath to all the athletes. The torch was lit by the Chief Guest and thereafter carried in a relay by eleven distinguished athletes of the school.

A series of track events were witnessed in all the categories- Sub Jr, Jr, and Senior – wherein the young Josephites proved their mettle. The Junior School also participated in the track events with full enthusiasm and vigour. The much awaited 5000 mtr cycle race of senior boys was completed amidst thunderous cheering by the entire school.

The big field of St Joseph’s Academy came alive with all four houses – Donovan, Dooley, Duffy and Bergin marching in perfect synchronisation.

The Chief Guest, Kanwaljeet Singh, congratulated all the winners and motivated everybody to accept challenges and give their best.

The following were adjudged the best athletes: Sub Jr. Boys – Akshatra Kamboj – Dooley House; Sub Jr. Girls- Navya Chauhan – Dooley House; Junior Boys- Arnav Thapa – Bergin House; Junior Girls- Sambhavi Latiyan – Dooley House; Senior Boys- Aditya Mehta – Donovan House; Senior Girls – Kshirja Kumar – Donovan House; Fastest Athlete (boy) – Yash Vishnoi – Donovan House; (girl) – Kshiti Kumar – Dooley House; Cycle Race (boys) – Sourish Kandival – Donovan House; (girls) – Bhushana Gogoi – Donovan House.

In the March Past, the winners were Duffy House and Donovan House, respectively.

The House Championship was won by Dooley House and Bergin House.

Riyan Dutta and Kshirja Kumar were felicitated by the Chief Guest for their outstanding and exemplary contribution in sports and athletics.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Vice Principal and Sports Secretary, Bro Astinus Kujur.

The Sports Meet culminated with the lowering of the Olympic flag and the entire school singing the School Song.