St George’s College holds Annual Athletics Meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 20 Oct: The Annual Athletics Meet of St George’s College was held, here, today. Manorite of the batch of 1995, IAS officer Deepak Rawat, was the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by his wife, Vijeta Singh Rawat. The event was attended by prominent members of the Alumni Association, Patrician Brothers from institutions all over the country and other special invitees. Also present on the occasion was Provincial, Patrician Brothers Congregation, Brother Jerome Ellens, Manorite parents and members of the school staff.

The programme began with the traditional torch relay followed by the Inter- House Athletes’ march past. The school brass band put up an enthralling show with their mix of traditional and modern renditions. The students of Classes 4 to 9 presented a colourful display.

Gymnastics and Yoga displays and other track events, followed by the Inter-class marchpast were some of the highlights of the day. Past pupils of the batches of 1973, 1998 and 2013 attended the event and were felicitated. The Chief Guest, Deepak Rawat, gave away the trophies.

Class VI B, Class IX C and Class XII were adjudged the Best in the March Past Display. The fastest athlete of the day, Satya Dhoj Karki, won the Mr Niranjan Alva Cup; the Best Gymnast of the Year (Seniors) Anant Jindal, won the Brother JC Carroll Cup and the Best Gymnast of the Year (Junior), Stephen Nirmal Paul, won the Brother Xavier J Thonnipara Cup.

The Inter-Class Banner Competition was won by Class XI (Senior Division), Class IX C (Inter Division), Class VII B (Junior Division) and Class V A (Sub-Junior Division). The Principal’s Cup was won by Gateley’s House.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Uday Aggarwal. The day came to a close with the

School Song and National Anthem.

The Annual Athletics Meet was successfully conducted under the supervision of Brother Ramesh Amalanathan (Principal), Brother PU George (Superior, St George’s College), Brother Shaju Thomas (Vice-Principal), Brother Isidore Tirkey (Sports Secretary), Anand Thapa (Sports Coordinator), the members of the Sports Department, Bhavnesh Negi and Praveen Gusain (Estate Manager, St George’s College).