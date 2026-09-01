Skill & language training key to overseas employment opportunities: Dhami

CM urges officials to coordinate with Indian Missions to expand employment abroad

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Mayank Joshi, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, Devesh Uttam, Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, and Alok Ranjan Jha, High Commissioner of India to Zambia, today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence here. The meeting focused on the employment prospects abroad for the state’s youth, the demand for skilled human resources, and the opportunities available for youth in other countries.

On this occasion, the CM also directed the officials to maintain regular coordination with Indian missions in countries where employment opportunities are significant and skilled manpower is in demand. He emphasised that the youth in the state should be provided the skill and language training aligned with overseas requirements so that they can access better global employment opportunities.

Dhami also mentioned the ‘commendable’ work done in the homestay sector in Uttarakhand and suggested that the visiting delegations from abroad be familiarised with the state’s homestay model. He observed that the pharma, the industry, Ayurveda and the wellness sectors hold immense potential in the state and called for effective efforts to promote these strengths internationally.

He also emphasised that Uttarakhand’s youth possess talent and the capability, and with proper skill development and training in line with global demand, they can be connected to better employment avenues. He instructed the officials to assess the demand for skilled manpower in different countries and prepare effective training programmes and the plans accordingly.

Alok Ranjan Jha, Indian High Commissioner to Zambia stated that Zambia has a wide requirement for skilled manpower, particularly in education and agriculture and he assured that a detailed note on these opportunities would be shared with the state government along with full cooperation in this regard.

Mayank Joshi, Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica pointed out that Jamaica offers opportunities in tourism, healthcare and agriculture, with a particular demand for trained nursing professionals, and said that skill training in these areas can connect the youth to employment there. Devesh Uttam, Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, mentioned that Ethiopia has prospects in management and logistics, along with opportunities in pharmaceuticals and floriculture.

The CM asserted that the state government is committed to providing maximum employment and self-employment opportunities to youth. He said that the skill development must be tailored to the requirements of different countries so that Uttarakhand’s youth can benefit from overseas employment prospects. He directed the officials that information about such opportunities be disseminated to youth in a planned manner through coordination with Indian missions and that they be provided necessary training.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu and Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey were also among those present.