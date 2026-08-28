Slow pace of madrasa registration raises concerns in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Nearly two months after the dissolution of the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand, the process of registering madrasas under the newly constituted Minority Education Authority remains very slow. Out of 452 madrasas recorded in the state, only about 200 have applied online for registration so far, which is less than half the total. Sources informed that the government is preparing to issue recognition certificates to 22 madrasas that have completed the process, marking the first formal step under the new system.

It may be recalled that the Madrasa Board was abolished on 1 July and since then the madrasas are required to register with the Minority Education Authority and comply with standards set by the Education Department and the Uttarakhand Board. As per the rules, the institutions must provide details and documents to secure recognition, with the government offering online facilities to ease the process. However, the slow response indicates reluctance among many madrasas to accept the new rules, while those failing to meet eligibility criteria face the risk of closure.

Special Secretary for Minority Welfare Parag Madhukar Dhakate stated that around 200 applications have been received and more institutions are in the process of joining the new framework. The government claims that the objective is not to shut down madrasas but to bring them within the ambit of mainstream education, ensuring curriculum, infrastructure and standards are aligned. It may be recalled that some Islamic organisations have filed case with the Uttarakhand High Court challenging the abolition of the Madrasa Board. However, as of now, the forthcoming distribution of certificates to 22 madrasas will serve as a public signal that the alternative system is operational, though the larger challenge remains to bring the rest under compliance.