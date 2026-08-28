CM directs strict vigilance on prices & availability of essential commodities

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 25 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the senior officials of the state administration to ensure effective control over the prices of essential commodities and ensure their availability to the public at fair rates. He emphasised that strict action must be taken against those indulging in black marketing, hoarding and profiteering by artificially inflating prices.

The CM also instructed that the Food and Civil Supplies Department along with other departments concerned should regularly monitor the availability and the market prices of essential items. He said it must be ensured that no artificial scarcity is created at any level to extract higher prices from the public. He further directed that demand and supply conditions in the market be continuously observed and timely as well as effective measures be adopted as required.

Dhami asserted that the district administrations across the state should conduct regular inspections of markets. Along with verifying the prevailing and prescribed market rates of essential commodities, the stock position should also be closely monitored. In cases where black marketing, hoarding or violation of prescribed standards is found, strict action must be taken against the offenders in accordance with the rules.

The CM reiterated that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the public. He pointed out that unnecessary increases in the prices of essential commodities directly affect the household budgets of ordinary citizens, hence all the arrangements related to price control must be effective and transparent. He directed officials of the government and district administration to work in close coordination, maintain constant vigilance over market conditions and take immediate action upon receiving any complaint of irregularities.