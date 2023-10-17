Snowfall in mountains, rain in plains cause mercury to dip in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 Oct: Snowfall was recorded in several places in the higher mountains in the state during the past 24 hours, while it rained in the plains including Dehradun today. This has resulted in a sharp dip in the day temperature today throughout the state.

Heavy rains continued for most part of the day today in many districts of the state including the capital, Dehradun, and at the same time, the first snowfall of the season was reported from Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. A sharp dip in temperature was felt in the state today forcing people to take out their woollen garments and blankets.

As it started raining heavily in Dehradun this morning, the sky turned dark, forcing the vehicle owners on the streets to switch on their headlights during the day. Thunder and rains were also reported in Haridwar and, due to strong winds, several trees and branches had fallen across many roads in the district. In Uttarkashi, also, heavy rains were reported while it snowed in Yamunotri. In Dehradun, heavy rain was also reported from Vikasnagar, Sahaspur and Kalsi. Rains were also recorded in parts of Kumaon region as per the State Weather Centre.

It may be recalled that the State Weather Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast of rains and snowfall in the state today. A red alert has been issued in the hills and yellow alert in the plains for today and tomorrow. Rains are likely to continue tomorrow also while the weather is expected to go dry again on 18 October. Red or Yellow alerts have been issued for 11 out of 13 districts for today and tomorrow. Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts are the exception as no alert has been issued for them.