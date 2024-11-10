Speaker Bhushan completes visit to 67th CPA Conference in Sydney

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Nov: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and the Kotdwar MLA, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan returned to India today after participating in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference as a member of the Indian delegation. The conference was held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia, where she engaged in discussions with parliamentarians from various countries on key issues related to parliamentary democracy and governance.

During the three-day conference, the Indian region supported the election of Dr Christopher Kalila, MP (CPA Zambia Branch), as the new President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). Expressing her pleasure at the Indian region’s significant role in this historic election, Speaker Bhushan described it as a major achievement and a matter of pride for the Indian delegation.

A special session at the conference was held on the topic, “How to Inspire Young Women to Participate in Politics”. Five representatives from Commonwealth nations were selected to speak in this session, and Ritu Khanduri Bhushan had the honour of representing India and addressing the gathering on this important issue.

Highlighting the significance of the conference, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan stated that it served as an important opportunity to strengthen parliamentary democracy and exchange governance practices on the global stage. She also informed that the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (68 CPC) will be held in Barbados from 6 to 13 October 2025.

Sharing her experiences, she explained that the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), established in 1911 with its headquarters in London, promotes the exchange of knowledge on constitutional, legislative, economic, social, and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy among member countries. The primary goal of CPA is to empower democratic processes in member nations and assist in adopting the best practices of governance.

On this historic occasion, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for their support. She said that leading the Indian delegation in Australia was a matter of immense pride for her. As a woman legislator, representing India on the international stage was an experience for which she felt truly honoured.

Upon her return to India, she was warmly welcomed by her supporters and staff from the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, further reinforcing the success of her significant international visit.