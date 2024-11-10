Uttarakhand of My Dreams

By Alok Joshi

Ever since its formation as the 27th state of India on 9 November 2000, Uttarakhand has taken baby steps to come of age. Today it stands tall, just like a vibrant, promising, energetic and optimistic young person ready to take on new challenges in its path of progress and development. At this stage, we need to recognise the unflinching faith, relentless efforts and unsung sacrifices of many people who were involved in the struggle for statehood and those who carried forward the baton over the years. Successive governments have done their bit to make us proud of Uttarakhand. The present Government has many enviable achievements to its credit. But instead of being complacent or blowing our trumpets, it is critical to keep striving for a better and brighter Uttarakhand.

Two years ago, I returned to my roots, the ‘karmabhumi’ of my parents and grandparents. Though I had worked here as a youngster in the mid-80s and early 90s, it is only now that I found time to witness the changes around me. Changes are welcome but speed, direction and cost are equally important. I love Uttarakhand and like most lovers, sometimes I get into a dreamy mode and wish for many more milestones for my beloved state.

Talk to any old timer and a common refrain we will hear is how the natural environment has been ravaged by indiscriminate construction in the name of development. Corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and builders filled their coffers. Trees have been mercilessly ravaged to make way for new construction. We need to stop all this ecological destruction. I dream about a GREEN Uttarakhand surrounded by beautiful trees where people can breathe clean air.

Since I live in the capital city of Dehradun, my dreams often spring up old memories of a quieter town. Now the crazy traffic and unstoppable honking on the roads makes it impossible to step out. Many Doonites prefer to stay indoors because a small trip to a market or even hospital is no less than a dangerous adventure in this scooter city. Two- wheeler drivers think the roads belong to them and obsessive honking lends them masculinity. Older people are scared to walk and restrict themselves to circling around their community building. I often take a walk with my wife in the so-called posh Dalanwala area, but my focus remains on saving myself from stepping on dog poop that embellishes the sidewalks. Hope somebody is listening!

Talking of Dehradun, I dream of some saviour who can transform the famous Paltan Bazaar. Somebody did a great job by pulling down illegal shop extensions to create two lanes on the road from Clock Tower down to Kishan Nagar chowk and further. Back in those days, I used to boast about my manoeuvring skill to drive my family on a scooter and emerge victorious at the end of each mission.

Why can’t someone do something about the Paltan Bazaar? As soon as I enter, I am swarmed by people selling anything from potions for killing rats to pyjama ‘nadas’. And why should two wheelers be allowed inside the Paltan Bazaar at all? I often dream of a smooth shopping experience inside Paltan Bazaar which has amazing shops.

I am aware Dehradun or Nainital is not Uttarakhand. What about our smaller cities and remote villages? They still are far from economic development, employment opportunities and women empowerment. Many still live in poverty. I often dream of visiting Badrinath where my Nanaji performed Pooja as Rawal for 22 long years. I dream of visiting my palatial maternal home with two dozen rooms and fields in Joshimath which my grandpa sold for a paltry Rs 80,000 to a missionary school. I dream of going back to my childhood days when we explored the Garhwal region with my uncles.

Before I sound like a complaint box, let me congratulate all the citizens of Uttarakhand for a remarkable developmental journey and remind everyone that our beautiful state is our heritage, and we need to preserve its cultural identity. No wonder Bollywood is attracted by its unadulterated beauty and film-makers find Uttarakhand a perfect haven for shooting films.

As a proud Uttarakhandi, I will not stop dreaming about a prosperous Uttarakhand because there is hope and optimism as long as we are genuine Uttarakhand lovers.

Alok Joshi is former Director (HR & Marketing) of PetroChina (CNPC), ex-ONGC, public speaker, writer and author of three books.