Vivekanand Khanduri: Fierce face in the state movement

By Our Staff Reporter DEHRADUN, 8 Nov: Vivekanand Khanduri is also one of the hundreds of real heroes of the Uttarakhand state movement . Vivekanand Khanduri was known for his different image and sharp attitude. When the movement was at its peak in 1994, Vivekanand Khanduri remained underground for 6 months. Vivekanand Khanduri was born in Dehradun on May 10, 1952. In 1971, he joined the Congress student wing NSUI.

Even though the role of the Congress party in the state movement was negative, Vivekanand Khanduri shed his blood many times for the fight for a separate state . His wife Dr Pushpa Khanduri supported him in his struggle. Remembering the year 1994, his eyes shine. He says that he spent 1 month in Bareilly Central Jail for the creation of the state . He was injured during the Mussoorie march on 16 September and when the movement was at its peak, he remained underground for 6 months due to being on the police radar. During that time, the police was planning to encounter Vivekanand Khanduri . He was also a central member of the Uttarakhand Sangharsh Samiti. Even after the formation of a separate state , Vivekanand Khanduri continues to raise his frank opinions and ground issues of the state prominently.