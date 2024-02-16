Speaker Bhushan felicitates ASHAs

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 13 Feb: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan addressed Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and felicitated them at the Municipal Corporation Auditorium, here, today.

At the ASHA conference jointly organised by the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Pauri Garhwal, and District ASHA Training Centre, Astha Seva Sangathan, Pauri Garhwal, the Speaker felicitated all ASHAs for their excellent work in the area and society.

Khanduri described ASHAs as an important link in achieving the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that the Prime Minister’s aim is to provide development to the last person of the country and it is only through the ASHAs that success has been achieved in this task.

The Speaker congratulated everyone on the passing of the Uniform Civil Code Bill in Uttarakhand. She said that respecting women is important for all.

Also present on this occasion were environmentalist Sachidanand Bharti, Dr Parul Goyal, Rakesh Chandra, Sangeeta, Anita Bhardwaj, Maheshwari Devi, Anita Gaur, Neeru Bala Khantwal, etc.