Speech competition held by ABVP on birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 12 Jan: Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary was celebrated as National Youth Day by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Mussoorie today. On this occasion, a speech competition was organised in the auditorium of the Mahatma Yogeshwar Saraswati Shishu Mandir in which students from various schools participated. The themes were ‘Social media and youth in the modern era’ and ‘Relevance of L-20 theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on the global stage’.

The first place was taken by Gaurav Singh, followed by Anuj Rangad, Fatima Anjum and Abhay Pant, respectively. Those coming first, second and third were awarded Rs 2100, Rs 1500 and Rs 1100, respectively, along with mementos and certificates.

Former Municipal President OP Uniyal inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Uniyal said that Swami Vivekananda was a symbol of ‘high thoughts and simple life’. This day reminds us of the importance of Swami Vivekananda. Every Indian can take inspiration from him. On this day the youth are expected to live up to his values, principles and beliefs.

ABVP city secretaries Amit Panwar and Anil Singh ‘Annu’ said that Vivekananda’s powerful thoughts awakened the sleeping people. Swami Vivekananda explained the importance of yoga, meditation and service. He inspired the young generation to undertake important tasks in life and gave them the message to work hard to achieve their goals. He also expounded equality and tolerance in religion. He pointed out that all religions lead to the same divinity and that all human beings are children of the same God.

Keynote speaker Manoj Rayal threw light on the life of Swami Vivekananda. Principal, MPG College, Anil Chauhan praised the social upliftment done by Swami Vivekananda.

Also present on this occasion were District ABVP Chief Dinesh Jaisali, Principal, Shishu Vidya Mandir, Manoj Rayal, social worker Nidhi Bahuguna, Amit Panwar, District Vice President Pushp Padiyar, Vice President BJP Amit Bhatt, Ashish Kothari, Aditya Padiyar, Manish Kukshal, student union president Mohan Shahi, university representative Anuj Rangad, Himanshu Uniyal, Sheela Javadi, Saurabh Singh, Umed Chand Kumai, Manveer Tomar, Sudipt Bhandari. Ankit Panwar, Ashutosh Joshi, Anamika, Tamanna Chauhan, Gaurav Singh, Abhay Pant, Abhishek, Fatima Anjum and many others.