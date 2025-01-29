Sports boosts economy of state: Modi  

Prime Minister inaugurates National Games

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Jan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games here on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, he remarked that Uttarakhand is resplendent today with the energy of the youth. He added that the National Games were commencing with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath and Maa Ganga. Highlighting that it was the 25th year of the formation of Uttarakhand, Modi remarked that the youth from across the nation would be displaying their potential in this young state . He added that the event displayed a beautiful picture of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. He further remarked that many local games were included in this edition of the National Games and the theme was ‘Green Games’, as there was usage of environment-friendly items. Elaborating further on the theme, the Prime Minister stated that even the trophies and medals were made of e-waste and a tree would be planted in the name of every medal winner, which was a great initiative. He extended his best wishes to all the athletes for a great performance. He also congratulated the Government and people of Uttarakhand for organizing such a grand event.

The Prime Minister remarked that just as gold becomes pure through fire, athletes are given more opportunities to refine their skill. He added that now many tournaments were organised over the year and several new tournaments were included in the Khelo India Series. He stressed that the Khelo India youth games has provided opportunities for many young players to advance while the University Games offer many opportunities to the University students. He remarked that the Khelo India Para games helped the Para athletes in improving their performance and creating new achievements. The Prime Minister recalled that recently the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter games was underway in Ladakh and mentioned that last year, the Beach Games were organised.

Modi also observed that the efforts to promote sports are not solely driven by the Government, but many Members of Parliament were organising sports competitions in their constituencies to bring forward new talent. He shared that in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi alone, around 2.5 lakh youth get the opportunity to participate in sports competitions every year. He commented that a beautiful bouquet of sports has been created in the country, with flowers blooming in every season and tournaments being held continuously.

Modi further emphasised that sports is considered a key medium for India’s holistic development adding that when a country excels in sports , its reputation and profile also get a boost. Therefore, he added that sports is being linked to India’s development and the confidence of its youth. The Prime Minister also pointed out that India is progressing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economic power, and the sports economy is a significant part of this effort. He noted that behind every athlete, there is an entire ecosystem, including coaches, trainers, nutrition and fitness experts, doctors, and equipment. Modi mentioned that India is becoming a quality manufacturer of sports equipment used by athletes worldwide. He stated that Meerut has over 35,000 small and large factories producing sports equipment, employing more than 3 lakh people. He emphasised that such ecosystems are being developed across the country.

Stating that he recently had the opportunity to meet the Olympics team of India at his residence in Delhi, the Modi noted that during the conversation, one of the athletes redefined “PM” as “Param Mitra” (best friend) instead of “Prime Minister.” He expressed that this trust gives him energy. He emphasised his complete confidence in the talent and potential of the athletes. The Prime Minister highlighted the continuous focus on supporting sports talent over the past 10 years and the sports budget had more than tripled in the last decade. He added that under the TOPS scheme, hundreds of crores of rupees were being invested in dozens of athletes. He underscored that the Khelo India programme was building modern sports infrastructure across the country. Modi highlighted that sports was main-streamed in schools, and the country’s first sports university was being established in Manipur.

Pointing out that the results of the Government’s efforts were visible on the ground and in the medal tally, Modi expressed happiness over the fact that Indian athletes are making their mark in every international event, showcasing their talent. He praised the excellent performance of Indian athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics, noting that many athletes from Uttarakhand had also won medals. He expressed his happiness that many medal winners were present at the venue to encourage the participants. Modi also remarked that the glorious days of hockey were returning. He highlighted that India’s kho-kho team recently won the World Cup, and Gukesh D. stunned the world by winning the World Chess Championship. Additionally, Koneru Humpy became the Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion. The Prime Minister emphasized that these successes demonstrate how sports in India are no longer just extracurricular activities but the youth were now considering sports as a major career choice.

He added that just as athletes always aim for big goals, India is also moving forward with great resolutions. He stated that India is making significant efforts to host the 2036 Olympics, which would elevate Indian sports to new heights. Olympics is not just a sports event; but it also drives multiple sectors in the host country, Modi said the sports infrastructure built for the Olympics creates jobs and provides better facilities for future athletes. He added that the city hosting the Olympics sees new connectivity infrastructure, boosting the construction and transport sectors and the biggest benefit is to the country’s tourism, with new hotels being built and people from around the world coming to participate and watch the games. The Prime Minister noted that the National Games being held in Uttarakhand will also boost local economy . He added that spectators from other parts of the country will visit different parts of Uttarakhand, showing that sports events benefit not only athletes but also various other sectors of the economy .

Emphasizing that the 21st century was being hailed as India’s century, Modi , after visiting Baba Kedarnath, had spontaneously felt that this was the decade of Uttarakhand. He expressed his happiness over Uttarakhand’s rapid progress. The Prime Minister highlighted that Uttarakhand had become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which will form the foundation for a dignified life for women. It will strengthen the spirit of democracy and the essence of the Constitution. Modi connected this to the sports event, noting that sportsmanship removes all feelings of discrimination. He added that every victory and medal is achieved through collective effort, and sports inspire teamwork. He stated that the same spirit applies to the Uniform Civil Code, where there is no discrimination, and everyone is equal. He congratulated the State Government of Uttarakhand for taking this historic step.