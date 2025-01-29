U’khand hosts colourful Opening Ceremony for 38th National Games

By Anukriti Srivastava

Dehradun, 28 Jan: The 38th National Games kicked off in Uttarakhand with a vibrant opening ceremony that showcased the state’s rich culture and stunning landscapes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the event at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, where he also discussed India’s ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Games are being held across seven cities in Uttarakhand, with Dehradun serving as the primary venue. Approximately 10,000 athletes are set to compete in 40 different sports, vying for a total of 450 medals in gold, silver, and bronze. The event is scheduled to run until February 14, 2025.

The ceremony commenced with a traditional ‘Tandav’ dance in honour of Lord Shiva, accompanied by the sound of 2025 conches to signify the year. Local Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal entertained the audience of 25,000, braving the chilly weather.

Prime Minister Modi made a grand entrance in a decorated golf cart, receiving a warm welcome that included a traditional cap, shawl, and mementos, such as the mascot ‘Mauli,’ which is inspired by the Monal, Uttarakhand’s state bird.

In his address, PM Modi urged the youth to maintain a healthy lifestyle by reducing oily food intake and engaging in regular exercise. He emphasized the significance of sports in the nation’s development.

Lakshya Sen, a renowned badminton player from Almora, carried the Games torch and presented it to the Prime Minister. Alongside runner Ankita Dhyani, he led Uttarakhand’s team during the Athletes’ Parade, earning enthusiastic applause. Sen also took the athletes’ oath on behalf of all competitors.

This occasion is particularly meaningful for Uttarakhand, marking 25 years since the state’s establishment. The National Games mascot, ‘Mauli,’ symbolises the region’s beauty, culture, and heritage.

Although some prominent athletes including Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu are absent, competitors such as shooter Swapnil Kusale, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and Lakshya Sen will be in action. The Games will also feature four demonstration events: kalarippayattu, yogasana, mallakhamb, and rafting.

This year’s theme is ‘Green Games,’ emphasising eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Hosting the National Games is a significant achievement for Uttarakhand, providing a platform to highlight its talent, culture, and dedication to sports.