SRHU convocation today, Rajnath Singh to be Chief Guest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Dec: Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, will hold its Fifth Convocation ceremony tomorrow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest at the event. On this occasion, Academic awards will be given to 24 toppers in various courses and degrees will be awarded to 1316 students.

In order to ensure successful conduct of the ceremony, the staff, faculty and students of the university held a rehearsal today.

The University Vice Chancellor, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, stated that the Convocation ceremony would begin at 12 noon, tomorrow. Besides the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the Chief Guest, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the Special Guest of Honour on this occasion, while Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will be the Guest of Honour.

Dr Dhasmana added that elaborate preparations have been made to make the Fifth Convocation of the university a grand success. Staff, faculty and students also rehearsed in the SRHU campus today in preparation for the ceremony. He added that Academic awards to 24 toppers, Swami Ram Best Graduate Award to three students and degrees to 1316 students including PhDs to five research scholars would be given at the convocation.

It may be recalled that the then President, Pranab Mukherjee, was the Chief Guest at the first convocation ceremony, while the then Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest at the second convocation. In the third convocation, the then Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya, and in the fourth convocation the then Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ were the Chief Guests.