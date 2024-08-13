St Joseph’s Academy declared Overall Winner at Mindspree 2024-25 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Aug: On the third day and final day of Mindspree held at St Jude’s School, an Inter School Dance Contest and an Inter School Yoga Competition were held on 10 August. Eighteen schools participated in the eleven diverse competitions that took place over a period of three days.

The Chief Guest was Brother Joseph M Joseph, Principal, St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun. The Guest of Honour was RV Gardner, ex-MLA, Chairman, Board of Governors, St Jude’s School and Principal, St Thomas’ College, VR Gardner, Director, St Jude’s School, and Geraldine Banon were also present at the Event.

The schools that participated in the Inter School Dance Competition were St Thomas’ College, Doon Presidency School, St Joseph’s Academy, The Presidency International School, St Patrick’s Academy, Ann Mary School and St Jude’s School. The Classical Dance Competition was a mesmerising display of talent with students showcasing their skills in dance forms. The movements of Indian Classical Forms such as Bharat Natyam, Kathak, Odissi and Kuchipudi conveyed a range of emotions and narratives. The poise, grace and synchronized movements of the dancers enthralled one and all. The costumes, choreography and music took the audience to another world.

The Competition was judged by Minal Vashisht, Ruby and Nitika Madan. The winner was St Joseph’s Academy as the Host School gave up the position as per the institution’s policy. The Runners Up were Doon Presidency School. In the Inter School Yoga Competition, the young Yogis highlighted the transformative power of Yoga, its expressive quality and ability to connect us with oneself. The contest highlighted the importance of Yoga in modern life, promoting physical and mental well-being.

The students from each of the eight participating schools demonstrated excellent flexibility, balance and focus. The Schools that participated in the Yoga Competition were Summer Valley School, Doon Blossoms School, Carman School, Dalanwala, St Patrick’s Academy, The Tons Bridge School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ann Mary School and St Jude’s School. The competition was judged by Sachin, Bhawna Chhabra and Vivek Agarwal. The winners were The Tons Bridge School. The Runners Up were New Doon Blossoms School. Mindspree, the three days’ Annual Academic and Creative Festival concluded with St Joseph’s Academy as the overall Winner of Mindspree 2024-25. Ann Mary School were the Runners-up of Mindspree 2024-25.

Chief Guest Brother Joseph M Joseph in his speech appreciated the mesmerising and spectacular performances of all the participating schools. He congratulated every participant and praised the creativity and dedication put into each performance. He said, “We need to nurture our creativity, respect our differences and strive for excellence. Keep Shining, Keep Creating, Keep Inspiring.”

The day concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by M Gardner, Principal, St Jude’s School.