Service to society is the greatest dedication: Maharaj

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun/Lucknow, 11 Aug: The Shaurya Mahotsav-2024, organised by the Vayam Varenyam Foundation, is an event dedicated to honouring the immortal sons, martyrs, and revolutionaries of Mother India, and paying tribute to their sacrifices. It is an opportunity to honour those who gave their all for the respect of Bharat Mata and to introduce the new generation to the great tradition of sacrifice.

On this occasion, Uttarakhand State Tourism, Public Works, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Water Resources, Religious Affairs, and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, as the Chief Guest, addressed the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Minister Maharaj emphasised that the concept of sacrifice has evolved over time. Contributing one’s strength, power, and time for the betterment and upliftment of human society is also a form of sacrifice. He expressed his pleasure with the Varenyam Foundation, which embodies the spirit of nation-building and strengthens this chain daily by involving new people in this noble cause. He praised the Foundation for its exceptional services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including community kitchens and other social services. He also highlighted that, in August 2022, the Foundation organised its first Shaurya Mahotsav, striving to meet society’s expectations.