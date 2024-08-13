Duffy House wins Bro ET Dunne English Debate 2024 at SJA

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 10 Aug: St Joseph’s Academy organised the ‘16th Brother ET Dunne Senior School English and Hindi Debate’ on 10 Augustfor classes IX-XII at the school auditorium. The event showcased speakers employing incisive strategies, each striving to persuade the audience with their perspectives.

Present were SJA Principal Brother Joseph; Community Leader Brother Astinus Kujur; the panel of judges Dr Vinita Sharma, Poonam Jaiswal, and Neelum Sethi; coordinators, teachers, and students of classes IX-XII.

The debate commenced with a prayer followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Principal, Brother Joseph; Community Leader, Brother Astinus Kujur; and the judges of the event.

The Inter-House English debate was structured in two rounds: the Extemporaneous Debate and the Turnout.

The topic for the English Extemporaneous Debate was: ‘This House believes that the exposure to violent video games is detrimental to the moral development of young people.’ The topic of the Hindi Debate was ‘This House believes that the growth of technology makes us insecure.’ The Turncoat round was equally captivating and intellectually stimulating. The competition witnessed an eloquent clash of words among the four houses: Donovan, Bergin, Dooley, and Duffy with each participant delivering their arguments with unwavering confidence.

The results were: English Debate- Best Speaker- Aahana Bist, Runner-up Speakers- Aanya Bist and Angel Khanna, Best Interlocutor- Shivay Sablok, Best Rebuttal- Titiksha Chauhan, Best Speaker Turncoat- Sejal Bali, and Best Team- Duffy House. Hindi Debate- Best Speaker- Vanshika Semalti, Runner-up Speakers- Amatya Gairola, Best Interlocutor: Anmol Ahuja and Avni Gupta, Best Rebuttal- Amatya Gairola, and Best Team- Duffy House.

Following the eloquent articulation of their arguments by the debaters, the judges provided their insights to the audience, lauding the participants for their exceptional efforts and prowess. This was succeeded by a vote of thanks, and the debate ended with Duffy House being honoured with the overall trophy for both the English and Hindi debates.