Art Exhibition by IMA Cadets inaugurated by Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Aug: An Art Exhibition by Officer Cadets of the Indian Military Academy organised at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, here, was inaugurated by Ritu Kandhuri Bhushan, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, and MLA Savita Kapoor on 10 August.

Backed by the whole-hearted support of the Uttarakhand Government, the Arts Exhibition captivated attendees with a vibrant display of creativity and talent. The Officer Cadets of IMA showcased their diverse skills and passions, turning the venue into a dynamic hub of artistic expression. Drawing inspiration from the Sanskrit word ‘Vagvilas’ which means elegance of speech, the Officer Cadets of IMA expressed their ideas using art as their platform. From captivating art installations to interactive displays, the Art Exhibition offered a sensory feast for all visitors. The event not only celebrated the culmination of dedicated efforts but also fostered a sense of community and appreciation for the various Artists contributing to the rich tapestry of interests within the city.

The Chief Guests were much appreciative of the IMA and were more than impressed at the creative display. It marked a memorable moment where individuals came together to celebrate shared passions and embrace the boundless potential of collaboration within the vibrant artistic community. The event culminated with the Speaker endorsing the Arts Club Guest Register and the OIC Arts Club Captain Pranav Shendge taking the helm of affairs.

The Exhibition will remain open till 12 August at the Himalayan Cultural Centre Dehradun and is open for all visitors.