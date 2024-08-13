Cambrian Hall Alumni Association plants 550 tree saplings in spirit of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Aug: The Cambrian Hall Alumni Association has planted 550 tree saplings to contribute towards a Green Dehradun, coinciding with the national call of PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Around 126 Cambrianites, members of the CH Alumni community from across the globe and its ex-teachers in Dehradun, have planted over 550 saplings in the midst of the monsoon season as part of their pledge towards Green Dehradun.

Rajiv Jindal, President, Cambrian Hall Alumni Association (CHAA), said, “As a community we grew up in the times when at the mention of Dehradun, our minds would flood instantly with profound nostalgia, having spent our treasured years of childhood in this serene valley, a town nestled in the Himalayan foothills of India.”

Jindal further said, “Most of us grew up in a lush green Dehradun, spirited youth wandering quaint neighbourhoods around prestigious boarding schools, lush forest parks and the lazy binds of canal waterways threading through town. Unfortunately, in the race of progress and growth our beautiful city is losing its old charm and fast moving towards becoming a concrete jungle. Hence, this plantation drive is a small step towards greening of Dehradun.”

At the outset, the CHAA set itself a humble target by pledging 250 trees from the community, however, the Cambrianite community across the world came together with great enthusiasm and more than doubled the pledge with 550 trees, that too in a record 72 hours of a digital campaign.

This campaign, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Forest Department, is not just a planting exercise, but the CHAA is committed to nurturing and caring for the saplings for the next three years to ensure their survival and optimum growth.

The participants gathered at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Raipur) to plant various trees, namely, Amla (Indian gooseberry), Amaltas, Gulmohor and Mango in collaboration with the Raipur Forest Range Office.

Cambrian Hall Alumni Association also known as CHAA was formally registered in the winter of 2016. The Alumni association was formed to bring all the Cambrianites from various batches under one umbrella and have a formal relationship with its alma mater, Cambrian Hall, Dehradun. CHAA is a not-for-profit organisation that carries out various activities throughout the year which includes social, welfare and professional activities for its community across the world and society.