State govt seeks CBI probe into LUCC scam

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 26 Jul: In the LUCC financial scam , the Uttarakhand government now has officially requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to hand over the case to the CBI. The LUCC had lured investors with false promises of high returns on investment, like doubling their money in 4-5 years.

According to Rajeev Swaroop, IG Garhwal, LUCC opened 35 branches in Uttarakhand illegally, without getting approval from the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Thousands of people invested their money in these branches. However, when the investment period ended, the company did not return the money. Soon after, the company’s directors and staff went missing.

After receiving several complaints, 15 FIRs were registered in different districts of Uttarakhand. A total of 20 people were named in these cases, and 12 have already been arrested or summoned. The investigation also found that the main accused, Sameer Agrawal from Mumbai, had set up six such societies in different states, and is currently believed to be in Dubai.

In Uttarakhand alone, the fraud is estimated to be around Rs 92 crore. The government also found that similar fraud cases are registered against LUCC in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.