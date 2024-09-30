State to organise grand conference of Non-resident U’khandis in Nov: Dhami

CM launches website of Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the website of Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell www.pravasiuttarakhandi.uk.gov.in at the Secretariat here today. The website of Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell has been prepared through ITDA. Through the website, information about various policies, programmes and activities of the state government will be provided to the migrants from the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to organise a grand conference by inviting migrants living in different states of the country to Dehradun on the occasion of Pravasi Uttarakhand Day proposed on 7 November 2024. Dhami observed that every non-resident Indian feels connected to his or her motherland. The state government is trying to take the cooperation of the non-resident Uttarakhandis for the development of the state and also to provide them every possible support to connect with their motherland. He noted that the migrants from Uttarakhand have created their own identity on the basis of their work in the country and the world. He called upon the people of the state and the officials to have regular contact with all the non-resident people of Uttarakhand living across the country and abroad. The CM noted that it will he his government’s endeavour to be a partner of them in every happiness and sorrow.

Dhami on this occasion also directed the officials to organise a big conference in the state soon by inviting the Uttarakhandis living abroad. He also stressed that the database of all the non-resident Uttarakhandis living abroad should be kept updated. He said that the way the non-resident Uttarakhandis welcome the delegations of leaders and other dignitaries from the state during their foreign tours, clearly reflects their attachment to their ancestral land and their connection with their culture.

It may be recalled that the Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell has been established in the state with the objective of making the state government reach out to the Uttarakhandi migrants residing in different countries and in different states of India from the state of Uttarakhand and to connect the migrant Uttarakhandis with their motherland, to take advantage of their expertise, experience and financial capabilities towards the development of the state and to honour the non-residents with notable achievements. For the convenience of migrants from the state, living abroad, links to the Ministry of External Affairs of Govt. of India and its important schemes have also been provided on the website. The Cell has collected contact details of migrant organisations and eminent non-residents working within the country and abroad from various sources. So far, contact has been established with migrant Uttarakhandis living in 18 countries.

On this occasion Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Dipendra Chaudhary and SN Pandey, Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, Director ITDA, Nitika Khandelwal, member of Migrant Uttarakhand Cell, Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal and concerned officers were present.